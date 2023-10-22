How African e-commerce is evolving

I’ve been a follower of Anka, which used to be known as Afrikea, for some years now and have been intrigued by their repositioning as more than a retail platform.

The white paper does a good job of making the case for why e-commerce in Africa shouldn’t try to simply replicate the Western experience or models with consumers with smaller spending power. It points to the difficulties of Jumia, Konga and others in recent years. “In our humble opinion, rather than pushing people to buy what they can’t, we should also empower them to sell what they do have, especially through export.”

It points to the success African independent fashion retailers on its platform, the majority of whom are women, have seen in selling not just to other African countries but also to African and Black diaspora around the world. “Exporting is not a panacea but a real remedy for the many difficulties that African economies suffer from, such as trade deficits, currency instability and chronic unemployment.”

Anka has focused on helping to build the continent’s e-commerce sector one (often female) seller at a time so It’ll be interesting to see how Amazon’s opening of its e-commerce marketplace in South Africa next year will influence the African market overall. For now it is expected to concentrate on Africa’s advanced economy but there’ll be some ripple effects.

Then there’s TikTok. According to the white paper, TikTok can drive views for its users but doesn’t convert to lots of sales. Given how much TikTok has focused on live e-commerce at home in China and southeast Asia, and is looking to open up in the United States, it could be biding its time.

There are many more insights in Anka’s white paper and it brings up another important point for me: the great value in sharing these types of insights with the wider market. We often talk about the lack of reliable data from key market players in African market sectors, so this type of effort contributes greatly. Anka’s survey may not be fully representative of the entire market but it’s an important window into a subset of it and, if nothing else, it’s a nifty brand marketing tool.