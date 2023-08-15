Africa’s e-commerce leader sees growth stall under tough market conditions

LAGOS — African e-commerce company Jumia lost 1 million customers and fulfilled 6 million fewer orders in the first six months of this year than in the same period 2022, its earnings report for this year’s second quarter published today showed.

Jumia said the value of its sales between April and June dropped by 25% to $202 million, resulting in revenue of $48.5 million — a 15% decline. The number of active customers has remained constant at 2.4 million this year.

Francis Dufay, Jumia’s chief executive, blamed the company’s usage performance on “the complexity of a very challenging macro environment,” just as he did when explaining declining metrics in the first quarter. He cited average inflation of 14% across the company’s 11 markets in June 2023 as a major factor that depressed consumer spending and sellers’ ability to stock inventory.

However, Jumia reported a loss of $19.3 million, 66% lower than a year ago and its lowest quarterly loss in four years. The reduction was driven by cuts to expenses such as the average amounts spent on deliveries, sales, and advertising, Dufay said.