TikTok is opening its own online U.S. store

TikTok is planning to launch an online retail store in the U.S. version of the app as soon as next month, putting the company in direct competition with e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Shein, and Temu, according to people familiar with the matter.

The new store will be distinct from TikTok’s existing TikTok Shop feature, in which brands pay a small commission to sell their products on the platform. TikTok is purchasing its own inventory as part of the initiative, and will handle things like logistics and customer service. Most of the items, ranging from kitchen gadgets to toys, will come from manufacturers in China, some of the people said.

Users will be able to browse goods from both the new store and TikTok Shop through a dedicated e-commerce tab within the app. TikTok hinted at the feature in a Los Angeles job listing, calling it a “central hub” where customers can discover sales promotions and manage their orders.

TikTok is shifting its e-commerce strategy after learning that Chinese manufacturers were struggling to provide adequate customer service to Western consumers on TikTok Shop, as well as to reduce long shipping times from China to the U.S. and U.K.

Some of the sellers also used gimmicky tactics, like asking customers to pay to spin a wheel with different prizes during livestream broadcasts. TikTok later banned merchants from engaging in these forms of “gambling,” one of the people said.

AD

A spokesperson for TikTok acknowledged the company was testing a retail feature in the U.K. called “Trendy Beat,” which was first reported by the Financial Times last week. “But we don't have anything to share for the U.S.,” the spokesperson said.