What Africa wants from China in a more cautious Belt & Road era

On the 10th anniversary of China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), the Belt and Road Forum kicked off on Tuesday in Beijing with representatives from over 130 countries in attendance. Several African leaders are among them — including Kenya’s President William Ruto, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (pictured above), Congo Brazzaville President Denis Sassou N’guesso and Nigeria’s Vice President Kashima Shettima.

Kenya is seeking $1 billion in loans to complete stalled infrastructure projects, and also wants an extension on loan repayment terms to ease its public debt burden.

Ethiopia, which in August secured a temporary suspension of debt repayment for Chinese loans maturing in the 2023/2024 fiscal year, is keen on deepening its relationship with Beijing and will be joining the BRICS coalition of countries including China from Jan. 1.

Nigeria disclosed that it would use the forum to lobby investors to back various development projects in the country. Lagos state recently unveiled its Chinese-funded metro line to much local fanfare, but also concerns that Lagos doesn’t go the way of Addis Ababa by ending up with nonfunctioning train stock.