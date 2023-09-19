Africa’s biggest city is nervous about a Chinese-built metro system

LAGOS — A new Lagos train service will need to buck the trend of poor maintenance that has blighted other Chinese-funded mass transit projects in Africa in order to provide a long-term solution to the Nigerian megacity’s infamous transport problems.

The Blue Line, built by China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation, has been used by 20,000 passengers since launch on Sept. 4, according to Lagos state’s transport agency, LAMATA. It runs between two terminals that link a busy suburb on the city’s mainland to a marina district notable for its cluster of highrise bank offices and proximity to affluent neighborhoods.

Lagos bustles with the energy of 20 million residents, thousands of small businesses and big corporations that power Africa’s biggest economy, itself being one of the continent’s largest by gross domestic product ($75 billion in 2021). But despite bridges built to connect both sides of the lagoon that splits the city, the city is typically congested at peak hours, stifling easy movement and limiting its and Nigeria’s development.

A full ride across the new train’s eight-mile stretch costs 750 naira ($1) and lasts 28 minutes including 90-second stops at three stations in between. Oluwabusola, 25, a physiotherapist, hopes to travel to work each day using the train because it more than halves her journey time by road and is also cheaper. “It will pain me if it suddenly becomes unavailable,” she said. That anxiety was reflected by other passengers who recounted a familiar arc of big money infrastructure projects in Nigeria: from enthusiasm to disappointment. “We are good at copying Western innovation but not their maintenance,” said Damian Olisa, a 49-year-old shoe vendor taking his first ride.