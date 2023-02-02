Ethiopia’s Chinese-built railway creates a $60 million headache

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia — The Chinese-built light rail network in Ethiopia’s capital is on the brink of collapse, with only a fifth of its trains still in service seven years after its launch.

Only eight of the line’s 41 trains are operational and the network requires a revamp that would cost more than $60 million, according to the Addis Ababa Road and Transport Bureau. Those funds would be needed for maintenance of the trains and tracks to be carried out by engineers brought in from China.

China is a major creditor to Ethiopia, which has turned to Beijing to fund various infrastructure projects. Addis Ababa owes China more than $13 billion, according to the China Africa Research Initiative at Johns Hopkins University.

In January, China signed an agreement to partially forgive Ethiopia’s debt. The Horn of Africa country's aim is to become a middle-income nation by 2025 has been severely hampered by a two-year long conflict which devastated its northern region and displaced more than 2.8 million people.