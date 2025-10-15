Walmart US CEO on tariffs: Customers are ‘resilient’

If current trends hold, consumers aren’t likely to feel additional impacts from tariffs during the shopping-heavy holiday season, Walmart US CEO John Furner said Wednesday at Semafor’s World Economy Summit.

“We see a pretty resilient customer base,” he said. “We had a good summer. We had a good back-to-school [season]. The way seasons start, they tend to end that way.”

The Trump administration’s tariffs on foreign products have hit a slew of American businesses, and Walmart — the nation’s largest retailer — is no different. In recent months, Walmart has raised prices on select items, including baby items and home goods, to account for the increases. But Furner, who has led Walmart’s US business since 2019, also noted on Wednesday that the retailer has 7,000 rollbacks right now, “up pretty substantially from where we were at the beginning of the year.”

Walmart has been able to increase its quarterly sales and beat revenue forecasts by leaning on its grocery business and providing value for cost-conscious shoppers.