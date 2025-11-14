Yale study shows CEOs picked from within drive higher returns

With some notable exceptions, bringing in an outsider can send the morale-sapping message that the board has lost confidence in its other executives, Sonnenfeld warned. So while directors should benchmark internal successors against strong outside candidates, “they shouldn’t have a predilection that the outside hire is necessarily better… whatever the headhunter tells them.”

Yale’s study, published in the week that Walmart announced that John Furner would step up from running its US business to succeed Doug McMillon as the retailer’s CEO, shows particularly sharp underperformance by outsiders in the first year after their appointment.

Sonnenfeld pointed to earlier studies that suggest that CEOs picked from within take half as long to get to grips with the job. “If you’re an insider, you know who’s on your side, and who’s trying to sabotage colleagues,” he said. “An outsider really doesn’t know who the sycophants are — who are just toadies kissing up to the new boss, or who genuinely is an enthusiast of the new mission.”