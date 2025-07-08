Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Business newsletter icon
From Semafor Business
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

Amazon, Walmart discount week clouded by Trump’s tariff uncertainty

Jul 8, 2025, 2:23pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Cars are parked outside a Walmart store in Oceanside, California.
Mike Blake/File Photo/Reuters

Amazon and Walmart’s annual discount bonanzas start today, but the retail giants are battling the White House as much as each other.

A chart showing the annual e-commerce sales of Amazon and Walmart.

Trump’s trade wars have scrambled consumer behavior, and it’s anyone’s guess as to whether shoppers will rush to load up on pre-tariffed goods or put off discretionary sprees out of deepening concerns over the economy. Some merchants that sell on Amazon are sitting out Prime Day — anyone hoping for discounted artisanal ice trays will be disappointed — and Walmart may see a chance to pick up share in its make-or-break e-commerce push.

Liz Hoffman
AD
AD