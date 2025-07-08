Amazon, Walmart discount week clouded by Trump’s tariff uncertainty

Amazon and Walmart’s annual discount bonanzas start today, but the retail giants are battling the White House as much as each other.

Trump’s trade wars have scrambled consumer behavior, and it’s anyone’s guess as to whether shoppers will rush to load up on pre-tariffed goods or put off discretionary sprees out of deepening concerns over the economy. Some merchants that sell on Amazon are sitting out Prime Day — anyone hoping for discounted artisanal ice trays will be disappointed — and Walmart may see a chance to pick up share in its make-or-break e-commerce push.