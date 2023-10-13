Qatar is U.S. partner, potential adversary, in war in Gaza

Qatar, the energy-rich Middle East emirate, is emerging as both the U.S.’s partner and potential antagonist as Israel escalates its war against the militant Palestinian group Hamas.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on Friday in Doha and lauded his government for seeking to broker the release of hostages Hamas is holding in the Gaza Strip and working to prevent the conflict there from spreading to other regional fronts.

“We’re…working intensively together to secure the release of hostages, including American citizens, being held by Hamas,” Blinken said. “I’m grateful for the urgency that Qatar is bringing to this effort.”

But Blinken tempered his praise by telling reporters in Qatar that the Mideast’s leaders needed to understand that they can no longer conduct “business as usual” with Hamas.

Qatar allows the Palestinian group to maintain a political office in Doha and is a base for many of its top officials, including overall leader, Ismail Haniyeh. Qatar also owns the Al Jazeera media network, headquartered in Doha, which often serves as a platform for Hamas to rally its supporters against Israel. Since the attack, some members of Congress have demanded that Qatar immediately hand over Haniyeh and other Hamas leaders and shut down their operations.

“I’ve also been making it clear in all of my conversations throughout this trip that there can be no more business as usual with Hamas,” Blinken said. “Murdering babies, burning families to death, taking little children as hostages. These are unconscionable acts of brutality.”