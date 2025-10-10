G42’s efforts to build secure systems have their origins in a US law passed in 2018. The Cloud Act required tech companies like Amazon and Microsoft to hand over customer information if subpoenaed in a criminal investigation, even if the data was held outside the US. China has enacted similar extraterritorial data laws.

The UAE and other countries viewed these laws as eroding their data sovereignty, granting foreign countries access to sensitive data. Additionally, G42 had to respond to growing scrutiny from US lawmakers regarding its investments and dealings with China. The company cut off business ties from Chinese firms in November 2023, effectively betting on the strength of the UAE’s alliance with the US and its technology.

G42’s data centers in the UAE are physically locked down and have been built from the ground up with hardware made exclusively by Western nations to avoid the possibility of a Chinese backdoor, Semafor has previously reported.

The compute portion of its data centers, which utilizes military-level FIPS 140-2 encryption, is also physically separated from all other systems, including security cameras and cooling systems. That separation is designed to reduce the likelihood that attackers can use vulnerabilities in ancillary hardware to infiltrate the servers.

Customers, workers, and visitors are all thoroughly screened, and Chinese nationals are not permitted to work at the data centers.

The facilities employ wide-ranging telemetry of everything that happens inside, giving G42 the ability to monitor anomalies in real time, including fluctuations in compute levels that might suggest a customer is building AI models large enough to create national security concerns.

Delays granting export licenses to the UAE may be due to “bandwidth issues” in the Trump administration, according to Rachel Ziemba, a New York-based geopolitical and macro risk analyst and founder of Ziemba Insights. Trump “may be more focused on trying to get China hooked on just-under high-level chips, which could lead to a government revenue stream,” she wrote in a blog post following a visit to the Gulf this month. Deals in Saudi Arabia “seem to be stalling even more,” she added. “If [the US government] is serious about selling US AI tech stacks, they need to allow countries to buy and to have plans for some shifts in the markets.”