Emirati leader to meet Musk, Bezos

The UAE’s powerful national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, will meet top US business leaders on his trip this week to Washington, DC, including billionaire tech figures Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, and Larry Ellison, as well as Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, BlackRock’s Larry Fink, and Palantir’s Alex Karp, a person familiar with the trip’s planning said.

Sheikh Tahnoon arrives in Washington today with an agenda that includes regional security, amid a US assault on their shared Houthi adversaries in Yemen; energy investments; and access to sensitive US technology.

The Abu Dhabi firm G42 has four times more computing capacity in the US than in the UAE, while Nvidia’s cutting-edge chips power data centers in the emirates. Microsoft’s Brad Smith sits on G42’s board, following a $1.5 billion investment last year.

Sheikh Tahnoon is expected to meet top officials including Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, as well as US business figures, one person familiar with the planning said.