G42’s US compute 4x higher than in the UAE

Abu Dhabi artificial intelligence firm G42 has built up four times the computing capacity in the US compared to the UAE, forged out of its relationship to California chipmaker Cerebras Systems as an investor and top customer.

Across data centers in California, Texas, and Minnesota, G42 has 21 exaflops of processing power, Talal Al Kaissi, the acting group chief global affairs officer at G42, told Semafor. This computing capacity is largely housed on a supercomputer network called Condor Galaxy, which is still being built in partnership with Cerebras, expected to reach 36 exaflops by the end of the year, Al Kaissi said.

By comparison, G42 has five exaflops of processing power in the UAE. Partly as a result, G42 has trained its Arabic large language model, Jais, in the US.

One exaflop is a measure of a computer’s power, and equals the ability to calculate at least one quintillion (or a billion billion) floating point operations (or “flops”) in a second.

The specific scale of G42’s activity in the US compared to the UAE has not previously been reported.

Meanwhile, G42 is only just beginning to deploy Nvidia’s cutting-edge H100 chips in data centers in the UAE. Its parallel efforts in the world’s largest nation for data center capacity underscores the seriousness of the UAE’s ambitions in AI, which has faced hurdles from the Biden administration over concerns about ties to China and US export curbs of chips to the Gulf.

Al Kaissi, who spent nine years in Washington in the trade and commercial office of the UAE embassy during the Obama and Trump administrations, said he does not think a change of leadership in January will have an impact on the UAE’s AI business in the US.

“We have to work closely with the US on advanced technologies,” he said. “For us, it shouldn’t really matter who’s there. We need to just keep doing what we’re doing… [we’ll] keep supporting the industry more broadly and being a responsible custodian of this infrastructure.”