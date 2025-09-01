Abu Dhabi-backed G42 is still negotiating with major American technology firms — with no agreements yet — to become tenants at the planned UAE–US AI Campus, and aims to diversify chip suppliers beyond Nvidia, a person with direct knowledge of the talks told Semafor.

AWS, Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Elon Musk’s xAI are among those in discussions, with Google the furthest along in negotiations to offtake computing capacity, the person said.

G42 is also looking to US chipmakers AMD, Cerebras Systems — in which G42 holds a stake — and Qualcomm to supply some of the computing capacity at the campus, the person said.

One business case for the new facility — which at five gigawatts is considered the largest artificial intelligence infrastructure project outside the US — is the concept of “digital embassies.” G42 is developing a framework to pitch foreign governments to house their data in the UAE, the person said, as a hedge against natural disasters, cyber crime, and as a lower-cost alternative for countries where energy and land are more expensive.