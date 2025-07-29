The Senate Banking Committee is expected today to advance its first bipartisan housing bill in more than a decade — but members and aides told Semafor it’s not clear when it could get to the floor.

Working in its favor: President Donald Trump’s fixation on housing as he pushes for lower interest rates, which fuels pressure on Congress to pass something, and the bill’s inclusion of several popular standalone bills, which means a lot of authors leaning on leadership.

The legislation, which would revamp regulations on critical but small corners of the sector, is also relatively noncontroversial: As one economist put it, “it’s no game-changer.”

Still, there are few guarantees as members’ priorities compete with Trump’s agenda ahead of the looming midterms. “It just depends on a lot of factors,” Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said Monday night. “I’m certainly going to push.”