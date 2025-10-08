Tennessee’s Justin Pearson launches primary challenge to Rep. Steve Cohen

Cohen beat back primary challengers in his first campaigns for the 9th congressional district, who argued that the majority-Black seat deserved Black representation.

He settled into the seat as a wry and reliably progressive House Democrat, introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump after the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia turned violent.

The congressman, who survived a childhood bout with polio, has not faced rumors or critical stories about his age the way that some other septuagenarian lawmakers have. But Pearson’s challenge is the latest of several this cycle that pit a youthful Democrat against a Baby Boomer.

“Memphis deserves a next-generation leader like Justin,” Hogg said in a statement.

Cohen countered that Leaders We Deserve was challenging Democrats who were failing in their jobs or weakly opposing Trump, vowing that none of those criteria applied to him.

“The constituents decide whether it’s time for generational change,” he said. “David Hogg promoted a candidate who just ran against Adelita Grijalva in Arizona. She got beat by 30-40 points. So where he’s supported candidates, they haven’t had generational change.”

Pearson said that he was not making age a focus of his race, but that the district deserved more active representation, with more humble roots.

“I’m not a multi-millionaire who is independently wealthy like Steve Cohen,” he said. “I’ve helped to organize our community time and time again, and even brought Steve Cohen into some of those fights, like the protest against Elon Musk’s xAI Colossus plant.”

Asked if he would support House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries if he got to Congress, Pearson said that he could, praising Jeffries for “making the Democrats stay on message” during the shutdown. Democrats could be doing more, he added.

“Every congressperson should be having one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight town halls to communicate what’s going on and why,” he said, “in addition to organizing the people in the district for the consequences of what happens if they lose access to health care.”

Pearson called Israel’s actions in Gaza a “genocide” and said he would support legislation to recognize Palestinian statehood. He added that he would be reluctant to fund more US military aid to the Jewish state.

“It always has angered and baffled me that, overnight, billions of dollars can be given to countries for bombs — but if I ask for billions of dollars for poverty eradication in my district, people look at me like I have two heads,” he said.