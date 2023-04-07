The view from Nashville: How Democrats turned their punishment into a national cause

Pearson, Jones, and Knoxville Rep. Gloria Johnson faced expulsion for what Republicans called “an insurrection,” invoking the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot to describe a brief, peaceful, and clear violation of House rules.

Last week, after a mass shooter killed three children and three adults at a nearby Christian school, March for Our Lives and other pro-gun control groups protested to demand an assault weapons ban. The “Tennessee Three” took the floor, without permission, to support the protesters in the gallery, with Jones and Pearson speaking through a megaphone after the official mic was cut. It took nearly an hour to restore order.

“You elevated yourself over the dead bodies that weren’t even in the ground yet,” GOP Rep. William Lamberth told Pearson during the expulsion debates.

On Thursday morning, protesters lined up outside the Capitol, walked through metal detectors, and carried only 8 inch by 11 inch signs to avoid confiscation. It looked nothing like Jan. 6; it looked more like the multi-day occupation of Wisconsin’s state capitol in 2011, when activists tried to stop an anti-union bill from passing.

“You don’t truly understand why you’re standing there today,” said GOP state Rep. Andrew Farmer, as Pearson defended himself against the expulsion resolution on Thursday. “Just because you don’t get your way and you grab a couple friends doesn’t mean you can come to the well [and] throw a temper tantrum with an adolescent bullhorn.”

Let’s stipulate that a party in power usually views a protest as an attempt to win what voters refused to give — a heckler’s veto over public policy. Why did Democrats embrace that tactic in Tennessee?

One reason is that they simply don’t take GOP hand-wringing about “insurrection” seriously — wait a few minutes, and another Republican will visit Jan. 6 rioters in jail or promise to pardon them.

Another reason is that they saw awful optics for Republicans in Nashville. Both of the ousted legislators were young charismatic Black men who’d won landslide elections. Knoxville Rep. Gloria Johnson, who survived expulsion by a single vote, was white, and said that “the color of our skin” determined their different fates.

“What is my crime, sir?” Johnson asked GOP Rep. Gino Bulso, who failed to pass an expulsion resolution that misstated basic facts about last week’s protests. “I came to the well. I stood with my colleagues. I fought for my constituents. I did it for the kids in my district, for the kids in my state.”

Johnson was getting at the most basic reason that Democrats embraced these tactics: The lack of any other path to power in Tennessee. Republicans have supermajorities in Nashville and 19 other state legislatures, adding North Carolina’s just this week, after a Democrat representing a safe seat near Charlotte switched parties. (Democrats have legislative supermajorities in nine states, but have only passed and successfully defended a gerrymander from lawsuits in one of them, Illinois.)

The modern, progressive Democratic Party has few means to accrue influence in Tennessee, and its liberal enclaves are limited in what they can do to defy the GOP majority. Nashville’s Democratic House seat was eliminated last year. Last month, Republicans voted to cap the size of city councils at 20 members, a measure designed to cut the Nashville Metro Council in half, after its Democratic majority rejected hosting the 2024 Republican National Convention. On Thursday, before the expulsion votes began, Republicans moved ahead on the only school safety bill with traction in a red state — one that would allow teachers to carry handguns on campus.

“It’s like a vortex of evil here,” Johnson told Semafor, remarking on how many conservative pundits had moved to Nashville since the COVID-19 pandemic. And in that environment, with this mindset, Democrats and activist groups have embraced mass resistance outside of electoral politics.