David Hogg exits DNC

Last month, the DNC’s rules and bylaws committee recommended that the full party vote to hold new elections, siding with Democratic activist Kalyn Free, who’d lost the Feb. 1 election for vice chair. On Wednesday afternoon, the DNC announced that the party had voted to approve Free’s challenge by a 294-99 margin, and would hold new elections on the grounds that the Feb. 1 vote had violated its rules.

In the new election, under the party’s gender parity rules, one vice chair slot would be reserved for a male candidate, and one slot could go to a candidate of any gender. Malcolm Kenyatta, who was elected to the male vice chair slot on Feb. 1, had won more votes than Hogg that day; Hogg won the second slot over Free and two other female candidates.

AD

The re-vote loomed as much more difficult for Hogg. On Thursday, California DNC members held a call about their plans for this week’s votes. Most did not favor holding a new election. But if one was held, several members who had supported Hogg before intended to support someone else, with several favoring Washington state Democratic chair Shasti Conrad, the runner-up to Hogg in February.

“I appreciate that DNC members wanted to rectify the issues with balloting in the previous election,” Conrad told Semafor. “I’m looking forward to putting this all behind us, and getting back to the work of electing Democrats.”

On Sunday, Politico published audio of a May 15 meeting between DNC officers, including Hogg, where Martin said that the vice chair had “essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to” at a crucial time for the party. Hogg denied being the source of the leak, but that weakened his position with party members further, with several saying on the record, and on social media, that Hogg could not be trusted.

AD

That led to Wednesday’s lopsided online vote for a new election. Candidates who had competed for the roles in February were allowed to run again, and to submit one-minute videos making their cases. According to several DNC members, Hogg was the only potential candidate who did not submit a video.

The online election for the male vice chair role will be held as scheduled, ending on Saturday. Kenyatta will be the only candidate on the ballot, and the election for the other vice chair role will be held between Sunday and Tuesday.





