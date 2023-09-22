Is Kevin McCarthy even really still speaker?

There’s been rampant speculation about whether hardline Republicans will eventually try to oust McCarthy from his job, especially after Rep. Matt Gaetz, his most vocal antagonist, left a copy of a motion to vacate sitting in a bathroom this week. But even though he’s still holding the gavel for now, McCarthy already feels a bit like a speaker in name only.

For starters, he has forfeited control over the House floor. As many reporters noted today, past speakers have rarely lost votes on all-important procedural rules to tee-up bills (Nancy Pelosi never did once in her tenure). McCarthy has now lost rule votes twice this week, and three times since he took over in January. The norms that traditionally give speakers their power are collapsing beneath him.

McCarthy has acknowledged as much. “It’s frustrating in the sense that I don’t understand how anyone votes against bringing the idea up and having the debate,” he said Thursday. “This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down. That doesn’t work.”

Worse yet, McCarthy is currently forced to reward the arsonists for their handywork. Republicans are currently considering removing the $300 million in Ukraine funding that was included in the defense bill to appease Greene. Meanwhile, party leaders are now adopting a plan from Gaetz to spend next week passing a series of individual budget bills that are destined to die in the Senate, doing nothing to prevent an end-of-the-month shutdown. For the time being, the pirates have taken over the ship. McCarthy had better look at Gaetz, because he’s the captain now.

Moderates, meanwhile, have begun threatening their own sort of rebellion. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., has said that if the House does not pass a short-term spending bill to prevent a shutdown, he’ll join with Democrats and sign a discharge petition forcing one onto the floor. As D.C. lobbyist Liam Donovan noted Thursday, there already appears to be a legislative vehicle sitting available for such a move.

This is the sort of governing breakdown that many in Washington expected under McCarthy after his humiliating battle to become speaker. He appeared to prove the doubters wrong earlier this year by pushing through a compromise debt ceiling bill over the objections of his right wing members. But the reality of a 5-vote margin in a conference dominated by tactical extremists appears to be catching up with him.