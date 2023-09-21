McCarthy possibly inches closer to a GOP budget deal

Congress might be moving an inch closer to funding the government after another round of negotiations between the House GOP’s warring factions.

Emphasis on might.

“I think we made tremendous progress,” McCarthy told reporters following a conference-wide meeting Wednesday afternoon, sounding noticeably more optimistic in recent days. “We had a great discussion.”

Republicans outlined a new plan to keep the government open for a month at the spending levels outlined in their party-line debt ceiling bill from earlier this year that was ignored by the Senate.

The package, which includes a border security proposal and a fiscal commission to address spending, would be enough to win over at least some members in the far right of the party who’ve consistently demanded spending be capped at fiscal year 2022 levels.

Separately, members agreed to limit full-year appropriations to $1.52 trillion, lower than the figure outlined in the final debt ceiling deal between President Biden and McCarthy, which Senate appropriators have stuck to.

“There’s nothing more flexible in Washington than a red line,” Rep. Dusty Johnson told reporters. “There’s real movement happening in that room.”

The agreement also ensures that the defense appropriations bill that failed earlier this week will get another floor vote, after 5 members tanked it on Tuesday, sparking a furious outcry among much of the party.

”We’ve got a plan to move forward, going to DOD and then going to a number of other appropriation bills,” McCarthy said. He added that Republicans were “very close” on a temporary spending bill to keep the government open as budget negotiations continue. “I feel like we’ve got just a little more to go there,” he said.