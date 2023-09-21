‘Pathetic’: House Republicans react to conservatives blocking spending bill

“This is a whole new concept of individuals that just want to burn the whole place down. That doesn’t work.” — McCarthy

“We are very dysfunctional right now ... Speaker Pelosi, love her or hate her, she put something out there and they’d rally around it.” — Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., NBC News

“Just throwing a temper tantrum and stomping your feet, frankly not only is it wrong — it’s pathetic. ... At the end of the day, any final bill is going to be bipartisan. And if somebody doesn’t realize that they’re truly clueless.” — Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., NBC News

“Fucking chaos” … “a total shit show” — Anonymous members of the House Republican leadership, Punchbowl News

“We all recognize, no matter how determined we are, that this is not a one-person conference. It’s a 222-person conference,” Rep. Bob Good, R.-Va., Washington Post

Short-term stopgap budget measures “are like Lay’s potato chips. You never seem to be able to stop at just one ... That is the muscle memory of this town for the last seven years. I’m sick of it.” — Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Fox News