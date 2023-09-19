China’s ex-foreign minister was sacked over extramarital affair: Report

Qin was forced out of his position in July this year due to what officials described as “health issues.” However, some rumors alleged that Qin was sacked due to “lifestyle issues” — a euphemism associated with sexual misconduct within the Chinese Communist Party.

The names of the woman and child were not disclosed to party officials, sources told the Journal, but the investigation is ongoing with Qin’s cooperation.

Following the minister’s weeks-long disappearance before his ouster, Taiwanese and Hong Kong media reported unverified allegations that Qin may have had an affair with famous TV news anchor Fu Xiaotian. A clip of the two engaging in a flirtatious interview from Qin’s time as China’s ambassador to the U.S. dominated social media for days.