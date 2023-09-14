Has another high-ranking Chinese leader gone missing?

The disappearances of high-level officials in China illustrate a larger problem: That the world understands even less about the country’s opaque inner workings “at a moment when we need to know more than ever, ” Michael Schuman writes for the Atlantic. China’s rising global influence means that Beijing’s decisions impact billions of people’s health and welfare, and “war and peace itself,” Schuman argues. The fact that policy makers and diplomats are left in the dark about these decisions means that what remains hidden is likely more worrying. “Secrecy is the default position of the Communist Party anyway, but it has been put on steroids under Xi,” Steve Tsang of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London told Schuman.