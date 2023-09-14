Has another high-ranking Chinese leader gone missing?
Speculation over Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu’s whereabouts heightened after he was abruptly pulled out of a meeting with Vietnam’s defense leaders last week, Reuters reports. Li has not been seen in public for more than two weeks, prompting rumors that he could have been ousted by Xi Jinping.
The rumor caught the attention of China watchers after U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel called out Li's two-week disappearance from public view• 1 , comparing Xi’s cabinet lineup to the Agatha Christie novel, And Then There Were None. Reports of Li's absence came as Xi called for unity and stability within the military, but as Bloomberg noted, the role of the defense minister is usually less public-facing• 2 . There is also an ongoing military probe into corruption linked to procuring hardware dating back to 2017 — when Li ran the country's equipment department, though he has not yet been accused of anything.
Li was due to attend an annual meeting on defense cooperation in Hanoi on Sept. 7 and 8, but as Reuters reports, Chinese officials told Vietnam that he could not attend because of a “health condition”• 3 . It’s not unusual for Beijing to use poor health to justify the absence of officials who have subsequently been found to be under investigation. Li’s absence also comes shortly after Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang abruptly disappeared from public view and was then eventually sacked• 4 .
The disappearances of high-level officials in China illustrate a larger problem: That the world understands even less about the country’s opaque inner workings “at a moment when we need to know more than ever,• 5 ” Michael Schuman writes for the Atlantic. China’s rising global influence means that Beijing’s decisions impact billions of people’s health and welfare, and “war and peace itself,” Schuman argues. The fact that policy makers and diplomats are left in the dark about these decisions means that what remains hidden is likely more worrying. “Secrecy is the default position of the Communist Party anyway, but it has been put on steroids under Xi,” Steve Tsang of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London told Schuman.
