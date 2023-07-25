China’s foreign minister Qin Gang sacked

China’s foreign minister Qin Gang has been removed from his post, following an abrupt disappearance that has lasted weeks. He will be replaced by his predecessor Wang Yi, state media reported.

The decision was made Tuesday in an emergency session held by the Chinese Communist Party’s top decision-making body, the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.

The lawmakers voted to have the 57-year-old foreign minister replaced effectively but did not provide an explanation for his removal —prompting further speculation about his mysterious months-long absence.

