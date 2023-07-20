Nigerian business leaders consider drive to back poorest as prices surge

LAGOS — Nigeria’s private sector should work with the government to develop welfare initiatives after economic reforms left people struggling with the cost of living, the country’s top business leaders told Semafor Africa.

President Bola Tinubu scrapped a popular fuel subsidy and attempted to unify the exchange rate in his first few days in office. Petrol prices have roughly tripled since Tinubu announced the subsidy removal at his inauguration on May 29, this week hitting a record high of 617 naira ($0.78) per liter. Meanwhile, the naira lost 40% of its value after the currency was allowed to be traded freely against the dollar.

The changes have contributed to rising food prices. Tinubu last week declared a state of emergency to tackle rising food prices and shortages. It involves initiatives that include allocating money saved by the fuel subsidy removal to provide fertilizer and grain to farmers. The president also announced a plan to give 8,000 naira ($10) a month to 12 million low-income households for six months. But on Wednesday the government backtracked on the plan after widespread criticism that the proposed offer falls short of the level needed to ease the pains of vulnerable Nigerians.

“The private sector can help. It’s not only the responsibility of the government,” billionaire tycoon Aliko Dangote told Semafor Africa. Dangote, who reportedly lost his position as Africa’s wealthiest person after 12 years due to the naira’s devaluation, added that companies could employ more people.

Dangote joined forces with Access Bank, Nigeria’s biggest lender by assets, to provide treatment and isolation centers during the COVID-19 pandemic, in partnership with the government. Herbert Wigwe, the bank’s group CEO, said the private sector should again provide support to those hardest hit by the skyrocketing cost of living. However, he said it was important to “avoid anything that is inflationary or encourages arbitrage.”

Some business leaders suggested focusing on reducing the cost of public transport. John Momoh, chairman of Channels TV, Nigeria’s biggest independent TV network, said a scheme to provide more buses could “help the poorest of the poor who commute every day” and now “can’t even go to work.” Momoh also said funds could be pumped into the food industry to “make sure that food is available and easily affordable.”

“The government needs the private sector to make this happen,” he said.