Carlyle is in talks to name ex-Goldman exec Harvey Schwartz as its new CEO

Private-equity giant Carlyle Group is in talks to hire Harvey Schwartz, the former No. 2 at Goldman Sachs, as its new chief executive, according to people familiar with the matter, ending the most closely watched CEO search on Wall Street.

The negotiations aren't complete, and it wasn't clear if other candidates are still in the mix. But if finalized, Schwartz's hiring could be announced as soon as next week.

A representative for Carlyle couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

This story is developing.