Kamala Harris and Hakeem Jeffries: The duo who could run Washington

House Democrats haven’t exactly had President Joe Biden on speed dial. They might have an easier time reaching Kamala Harris if she succeeds him.

That’s because the vice president has a closer working relationship with them and their leader, Hakeem Jeffries, than many on Capitol Hill realize. The Harris-Jeffries bond may become the most important one in Washington, if the election goes Democrats’ way — particularly since the GOP has a strong chance of taking back the Senate majority this fall.

The two barrier-breaking Black leaders, less than six years apart in age, forged their ties through the Congressional Black Caucus and later worked together on two criminal justice bills. Harris and Jeffries stay in touch regularly; the day after her commanding performance in her first debate with Donald Trump last week, they connected to discuss the “path forward.”

Harris and Jeffries got to know each other during her time in the Senate, and these days a White House official describes them as “colleagues and friends.” It’s a sign that Harris, despite her status as a relative newcomer to Washington, is already notably connected to the House. Biden, by contrast, spent nine times as long as Harris did as a senator (36 years versus four) – which effectively branded him as a “Senate guy” in the eyes of Washington.

Some House Democrats say Harris has already developed a strong relationship with them because, quite simply, she picks up the phone.

“As weird as this may seem, you can call her. We can reach her,” Rep. Troy Carter, D-La., told Semafor, adding that “she hasn’t changed her focus, her accessibility” since becoming the nominee.

Jeffries called Harris “a dynamic leader” in a statement to Semafor, adding that “I got to know her when she joined the Senate in January of 2017” through their work in the Black Caucus. That powerful bloc brought Harries and Jeffries together early on through the First Step Act, a bipartisan criminal justice law that cut mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenders, among other changes. Trump signed it into law in 2018, then stopped touting it on the trail, though he has since indicated an interest in expanding it.

Former Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., who joined the Biden-Harris White House in 2021, recalled in an interview that he, Jeffries, and the late Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, shepherded the bill through the House. They then leaned on Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Harris to help get it to Trump’s desk, he added.

Harris and Booker helped “get the bill in a much stronger place in the Senate,” Richmond said. “And it came back a much broader bill, with Republican and Democratic support.”

The Black Caucus served as a connector between Harris and Jeffries even after she won the vice presidency. The New Yorker’s first White House visit during the Biden administration came in 2021, before he took over for Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader, for a Black Caucus meeting with Harris.

Harris and Jeffries “are nearly the same person, in terms of how they see the world,” said Ashley Etienne, a former aide to Biden, Harris, and Pelosi who worked with Jeffries on Trump’s first impeachment.

