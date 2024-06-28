Jim Clyburn made Joe Biden president once. Can he save him a second time?

In the story of Joe Biden’s rise to the presidency in 2020, nobody’s been mythologized quite like 83-year-old South Carolina Congressman Jim Clyburn. With a late endorsement, the longtime House leadership fixture helped deliver his state’s delegates to Biden and revive his flagging campaign after rough showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Now Biden is facing the biggest crisis of his political career, with his party openly questioning his viability as a candidate. Clyburn is set to talk to the president tonight.

When I met the Congressman at a building near the Capitol for an interview on Friday, he had just told a group of reporters that the debate was only “strike one” for Biden. I asked if the president really had two more to spare.

“Who knows, he can hit foul balls,” he said. “Everybody remembers Babe Ruth being the home run king. Few people remember how many times he struck out. Who knows? On strike two he may knock it out of the park.”

He offered a now-familiar take on Biden’s showing, asking to focus on the differences between the candidates on their records and platforms.

“I think all of us saw what was not a good performance, but the presidency is a very substantive entity, and President Biden has never been a show horse — he’s always been a workhorse,” Clyburn said.

When it comes to questions about Biden’s hold on the nomination, Clyburn’s response is simple: “Let’s just stay the course.”

“We got two months before we go to the convention and then three months after that to go to the election,” he said. “So there’s no reason to have their hair on fire.”

In the meantime, the Congressional Black Caucus — whose districts form the core of Biden’s base, and which Clyburn helped deliver in the 2020 primaries — was still solidly behind Biden, he said.

“I haven’t talked to a CBC member yet who says he ought to get out,” he told Semafor.

The CBC has proven a critical ally in the past to embattled presidents, notably sticking by President Clinton when the Monica Lewinsky scandal initially threatened to cause a party-wide break. That experience was, Clyburn said when asked about it, “not the same thing, but similar.”