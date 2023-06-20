Donald Trump used to brag about the First Step Act. Not any more.

The First Step Act, Donald Trump’s marquee criminal justice reform package, became a centerpiece of his 2020 campaign — exhibit A of him doing what no other politician could do. It’s getting a different treatment from Republicans now.

Ron DeSantis has pledged to repeal the law. Mike Pence has said it’s time to “rethink” it. Trump himself rarely talks about it; when asked about sentencing reform by Fox News today, he touted his new proposal to give drug dealers the death penalty.

With little pushback, and to the amazement of the bipartisan coalition that passed it, the ex-president’s rivals now characterize what was arguably his biggest bipartisan victory as a well-intentioned mistake.

“It’s campaign rhetoric, and they know they can’t deliver on it,” said Jason Pye, who lobbied for the law with the libertarian group FreedomWorks, and now runs “rule of law initiatives” at the Due Process Institute. “And it’s fascinating, because the impact of the law is exactly what we wanted it to be.”

DeSantis has led the pack on repeal, calling the bipartisan legislation a “jailbreak bill,” blaming it for higher crime, and denouncing the release of a terrorism financier who benefited from its sentencing reduction.

“They're releasing people who have not been rehabilitated early, so that they can prey on people in our society,” DeSantis said on The Ben Shapiro Show last month, echoing some of the law's original critics, like Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton.

DeSantis, who signed a number of tough sentencing laws before launching his campaign, hasn’t detailed his specific problems with the law, which reduced mandatory minimum sentences for drug offenses, expanded education and vocational programs in prisons, and moved thousands of prisoners into home confinement or halfway houses. The Department of Justice recently found that just 12.4% of prisoners released under it had committed new offenses, compared to the recent average of 43% for all federal ex-prisoners.

But Trump hasn’t defended the First Step Act, either. His campaign only hit back at DeSantis for criticizing the law after voting for an earlier, less-comprehensive version in the House. (His campaign did not respond to a request to comment for this article). His former vice president said at a CNN town hall this month that “we need to take a step back from the approach of the First Step Act” to get “serious and tough” on crime.

“We’ve got a crime wave in our major cities,” Pence said. “Now more than ever, we ought to be thinking about how we make penalties tougher on people that are victimizing families in this country.”

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who voted for the law and earned bipartisan credit for getting it over the finish line, appears to be the one 2024 challenger willing to defend it.

“The legislation is working the way it was intended to,” Scott told Fox News host Lawrence Jones. “Attacking President Trump is just a terrible idea, especially on legislation where, the more you look at it, the better it gets.” But Scott himself hasn’t talked much about First Step on the trail; a section of his website devoted to his “record” on crime-fighting mentions two pro-police and tougher sentencing bills that haven’t passed, but not the historic 2018 law.