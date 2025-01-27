Remittance startups ride Africa’s migration wave

Startups that help Africans overseas send money home are rapidly expanding their businesses as remittances to sub-Saharan Africa scale new heights.

Earlier this month, remittance firm LemFi raised $53 million from Silicon Valley investors after crossing $1 billion in monthly transactions. The UK-headquartered company, which launched in 2021, already has more than a million users including in Europe and North America. Most of them send remittances to countries in Africa. Nigerian co-founder and CEO Ridwan Olalere told Semafor that “the market has always been big” and is only set to grow. Late last year LemFi added countries including France, Germany, Italy, and Norway to its growing list.

Nala, a remittance startup born in Tanzania in 2017, also expanded this month, starting operations in the Philippines and Pakistan to target a migrant labour population that includes Africans. Both countries are in the top five global remittance destinations — only behind India, Mexico, and China. In July, Nala raised $40 million from investors including tech-focused Norrsken22, one of Africa’s largest venture capital firms.

LemFi and Nala are part of a wave of companies tapping into the remittance boom in sub-Saharan Africa, which received an estimated $56 billion from overseas migrants in 2024, a fourth successive year of increases and a record peak, according to the World Bank.