Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges

In July, Hunter Biden was set to plead guilty to two federal tax crimes, but that deal fell through. According to filings, he had reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to plead guilty to the tax charges and avoid being prosecuted for the unlawful possession of a gun while addicted to a substance. A judge voiced concerns about the scope of the deal, leading to its unraveling.

A U.S. attorney who had been investigating Biden was appointed as special counsel in the case by Attorney General Merrick Garland in August.

The indictment alleges that Biden bought a revolver in 2018 and falsely said on a form that he wasn’t addicted to any substances.