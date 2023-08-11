David Weiss named special counsel in Hunter Biden probe

A Trump-appointed U.S. attorney who had been investigating Hunter Biden was appointed as special counsel in the case by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday.

Senior prosecutor David Weiss now has more power than typical U.S. attorneys, allowing him to “conduct the ongoing investigation … as well as any matters that arose from that investigation or may arise,” Garland said Friday. Weiss had requested special counsel status on Tuesday.

The moves comes as more Republicans had called for the appointment of a special counsel, which was fueled by what they said was a “sweetheart” plea deal for Biden earlier this summer. That deal collapsed after further scrutiny from a Delaware federal judge.

There are now three special counsels, each of whom are investigating a former U.S. president, a sitting U.S. president, and his son.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.