Hunter Biden’s plea deal appears to be back on

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on federal tax crimes appears to be back on track after a judge initially voiced concerns about the scope of the agreement Wednesday.

Biden was charged with failing to pay federal taxes and one felony count of of unlawful possession of a gun while addicted to a substance. According to a June court filing, he had reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to plead guilty to the two tax charges and avoid being prosecuted for the firearm charge.

Donald Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika had questions Wednesday about whether the deal would protect the president’s son from prosecution on future charges.

The prosecution and Biden’s legal team seemed to disagree on that front. Prosecutors said there is still an ongoing investigation into Biden, and it could in theory lead to future charges.