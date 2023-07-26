noscript
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Updated Jul 26, 2023, 12:51pm EDT
politicsNorth America

Hunter Biden’s plea deal appears to be back on

Hunter Biden walks to the motorcade after arriving at Fort McNair, after U.S. President Joe Biden spent the weekend at Camp David, in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2023.
REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson/File Photo
The News

Hunter Biden’s plea deal on federal tax crimes appears to be back on track after a judge initially voiced concerns about the scope of the agreement Wednesday.

Biden was charged with failing to pay federal taxes and one felony count of of unlawful possession of a gun while addicted to a substance. According to a June court filing, he had reached an agreement with the Department of Justice to plead guilty to the two tax charges and avoid being prosecuted for the firearm charge.

Donald Trump-appointed U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika had questions Wednesday about whether the deal would protect the president’s son from prosecution on future charges.

The prosecution and Biden’s legal team seemed to disagree on that front. Prosecutors said there is still an ongoing investigation into Biden, and it could in theory lead to future charges.

Know More

An attorney for Biden then declared that the deal was off at that point.

But after the recess, Biden’s team said they could agree to a narrower scope that would only cover specific tax, drug, and firearm charges, CNN reported. The deal is still subject to the judge’s approval.

