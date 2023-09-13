Mitt Romney says he won’t seek reelection in 2024

Utah Senator Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he would not seek reelection in 2024, citing his age and calling out President Biden and former president Donald Trump for not addressing critical domestic and global issues.

“I have spent the last 25 years in public service of one kind or another and at the end of another term I’d be in my mid-eighties,” Romney said in a video. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.