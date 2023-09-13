noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Tasneem Nashrulla
Tasneem Nashrulla
Sep 13, 2023, 1:54pm EDT
politicsNorth America

Mitt Romney says he won’t seek reelection in 2024

Graeme Sloan/Sipa USA)
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: What the White House is reading. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

Utah Senator Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he would not seek reelection in 2024, citing his age and calling out President Biden and former president Donald Trump for not addressing critical domestic and global issues.

“I have spent the last 25 years in public service of one kind or another and at the end of another term I’d be in my mid-eighties,” Romney said in a video. “Frankly, it’s time for a new generation of leaders.”

This is a breaking news story. Please check back later for updates.

AD