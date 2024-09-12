Trump: ‘There will be no third debate’ with Kamala Harris

Former US President Donald Trump said “THERE WILL BE NO THIRD DEBATE” in a post on Truth Social Thursday, seemingly eschewing future participation in a second debate with Vice President Kamala Harris and contradicting recent assurances of his own aides.

In the post, Trump dismissed her request for a rematch as the marker of a sore loser. Trump has claimed he won their first debate, which took place on Sept. 10 and was moderated by ABC, although post-debate polls, pundits, and even some conservative commentators have conceded that Harris outperformed the former president.

Trump and Harris were expected to debate once more, with a potential date of Sept. 25, this time on NBC, floated, although Harris’ aides had suggested an October date after Tuesday’s encounter. Trump’s senior advisor Jason Miller told CNN on Wednesday that “the onus here is on Kamala Harris to quit playing games, quit running, show up on September 25th.”

The latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, published Thursday, showed Harris leading Trump by 5 points, 47% to 42%, with 53% of all voters believing she won the debate.



Shelby Talcott contributed to this report.