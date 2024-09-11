Kamala Harris baited Donald Trump into a debate on her terms

PHILADELPHIA — Kamala Harris planted traps. For much of Tuesday night, Donald Trump stepped on them.

She overstated how much money the former president had been loaned by his father. “I wasn’t given $400 million,” he said. “I wish I was.” She warned that Trump would implement the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025: “That’s out there, I haven’t read it, personally.”

She urged viewers to attend a Trump rally, so they could watch bored people stream out; Trump, obviously irritated, claimed no one attended Harris’s rallies, then meandered into a false, viral story of migrants devouring pets in southwest Ohio.

“In Springfield, they’re eating the dogs, they’re eating the cats,” he said.

“Talk about extreme!” said Harris, with a laugh.

The first debate between Trump and his unexpected opponent was, at times, the antithesis of Joe Biden’s meltdown in Atlanta. Harris was often the aggressor, getting in crisp talking points that landed as planned, and spending less time than Biden bogged down in the weeds of her record and “opportunity economy” agenda. Trump didn’t get trapped in his thoughts, as Biden had, or leave as obvious an opening for Harris to exploit, but he struggled to make his own case consistently.

For most of the night, Harris executed a clear strategy. She invoked a fact from the Trump years that Democrats felt had been forgotten by voters since 2020, she said something that would set her opponent off, and then she used his familiar eruptions in response to urge voters to take the offramp on the Trump era.

The effectiveness changed depending on the question. Trump repeatedly spent time rebutting her instead of landing the lines Republicans wanted to hear: Harris’s abandonment of progressive ideas from her 2020 Democratic primary campaign, a constant theme in Republican advertising, and her active participation in Biden’s unpopular presidency Trump supporters grumbled afterwards that the moderators didn’t interrogate her enough on these topics more themselves.

“Kamala is VP RIGHT NOW,” Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene texted Semafor at the debate’s halfway point. “Why don’t they ask her why isn’t she doing all of these things she’s promising right now? But they won’t.”

But Trump even appeared to directly undermine that argument at one point: After his allies spent the week boasting that he would use the debate to tie her to Biden’s record, he claimed that there was a rift between the president and his vice president. “I’ll give you a little secret — he hates her,” he said.