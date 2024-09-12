Australia mulls fining social media companies over ‘misinformation’

Australia warned social media companies they could face fines of up to 5% of their global revenue if they enable the spread of misinformation online — the latest attempt by a government to rein in big tech.

The Australian government is increasingly cracking down on tech giants, and moved this week to remove children from social media platforms.

While such efforts are often years in the making, this has been a big week for regulatory action in this space: Google is on trial in the US for its alleged monopolistic behavior, and the EU ruled that Google and Apple owe billions in fines and back taxes.