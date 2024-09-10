Australia moves to ban young people from social media

The News
Australia’s government will move to set a national minimum age to use social media, with the stated aim of weaning children off potentially harmful technology and “onto the footy field,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
The legislation for the ban will be introduced to parliament by the end of 2024, after testing a way to reliably verify users’ ages. Albanese indicated the minimum age would be set between 14 and 16.
Critics argue some young people will find other, potentially less safe ways to get online: Australia’s safety regulator warned a ban would likely push children to “less-regulated non-mainstream services.”
SIGNALS
Australia’s move part of global concerns over children online
Australia’s plans reflect a growing global concern over children’s use of social media. While Australia is the first Western country to try to implement a national ban on some children’s use of social media, some Asian nations have already enacted similar national curbs, including Malaysia, Singapore, and Pakistan. Mental health is generally cited as the primary concern driving such bans, with some lawmakers — including in the US — often citing popular books like Jonathan Haidt’s The Anxious Generation, which argues social media on phones has spurred a mental illness epidemic among kids, as their inspiration, although critics say Haidt’s and others conclusions lack clear evidence and oversimplify the problem.
Policing tech companies outside Australia may be challenging
A review by the government of South Australia found that enforcing the rules on companies based outside of Australia would be challenging. The Australian online safety commissioner has served notice to Meta and X in recent months to remove graphic and illegal content on their platforms, which X did not fully comply with. Instead, X agreed to block certain posts in Australia, but securing a global block — as originally ordered — required a temporary injunction by the Australian regulator. The commissioner is also facing a legal fight with X over child sex abuse content. The Australian government has so far provided unilateral support for the commissioner, with the assistant treasurer stating that they would be willing to “fight” X on the issue, but mounting legal tests could push the limits of regulators’ powers.