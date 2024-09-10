Australia moves to ban young people from social media

Australia’s government will move to set a national minimum age to use social media, with the stated aim of weaning children off potentially harmful technology and “onto the footy field,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.

The legislation for the ban will be introduced to parliament by the end of 2024, after testing a way to reliably verify users’ ages. Albanese indicated the minimum age would be set between 14 and 16.

AD

Critics argue some young people will find other, potentially less safe ways to get online: Australia’s safety regulator warned a ban would likely push children to “less-regulated non-mainstream services.”