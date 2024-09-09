Google faces its next major antitrust test

Google’s latest antitrust trial began Monday. It’s the tech giant’s second turn in the courtroom this year, and this time the issue at stake is its sprawling ad business.

The US Department of Justice alleges Google operates an illegal monopoly over online advertising through Google Ad Manager, which websites use to sell ads on their pages. Digital ads account for some $200 billion of Google’s business.

The trial comes after a federal judge ruled earlier this year that Google holds an illegal monopoly over online search, a decision that could ultimately lead to the breakup of the tech behemoth. Together, these cases’ outcomes could reshape the US tech industry and how the internet works.

The Justice Department alleges that Google’s ad business locked websites and advertisers into using its suite of tools, leading to higher prices for advertisers and lower returns for website publishers, along with a worse experience for users.

One Google executive once described the process as similar to “if Goldman or Citibank owned the [New York Stock Exchange]” in an internal email cited in court filings.