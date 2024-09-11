US presidential debate leaves key questions for Trump, Harris unanswered

US presidential nominees former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage Tuesday for their first — and potentially only — debate ahead of the November presidential election.

Harris was widely hailed for her performance, with many analysts and pundits on both sides of the political spectrum declaring her the winner, having succeeded in baiting Trump into a debate on her terms, Semafor’s David Weigel wrote.

AD

However, both Harris and Trump refused to elaborate on several key policy proposals, and some voters may have been left with more questions than answers.