Donald Trump has ‘concepts of a plan’ for Obamacare. Do they include big spending cuts?

Donald Trump reiterated his desire to “replace” the Affordable Care Act in Tuesday’s debate, but said he had only “concepts of a plan” that he’d flesh out later.

The cryptic exchange highlighted one of the most consequential missing pieces of his agenda this cycle: How he would handle trillions of dollars in health care spending.

While Trump has pledged not to make significant changes to Medicare, his administration sought significant cuts and changes to both the ACA’s private insurance marketplace and to Medicaid. He has given little indication as to whether he’d pursue a similar approach in a second term. He also faces a new policy challenge since leaving office: Increased ACA subsidies under President Biden that are set to expire at the end of 2025 and that Vice President Kamala Harris has said she would extend.

Trump has largely discussed his plans for tax cuts more than spending cuts and argued that a combination of economic growth and money raised from tariffs would reduce deficits, even as economic experts mostly dismiss the claim as wishful thinking. But he also recently announced he would empower Elon Musk to lead a commission in order to identify trillions of dollars in savings, which could be especially difficult without touching entitlement programs.

Looking to fill in the gaps on his platform, Semafor asked the campaign last week for his position on whether he would consider cuts and significant structural changes to Medicaid or the Affordable Care Act, whether he would ask Congress to pursue similar efforts to the House and Senate ACA replacement bills he endorsed in office, whether he stood by the White House’s last budget that included a $1 trillion reduction in health care spending, and whether he would rule out undoing the ACA’s Medicaid expansion in 40 states and the District of Columbia.

A spokeswoman for Trump did not directly address the questions, but offered a broad set of goals in response.

“President Trump is not running to terminate the Affordable Care Act,” Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said. “He is running to make healthcare actually affordable, in addition to bringing down inflation, cutting taxes, and reducing regulations to put more money back in the pockets of all Americans who have been robbed by Kamala Harris’ disastrous economic policies.”