US investor Accion’s $62M fund to back more African startups

The US venture capital arm of a global nonprofit has raised $61.6 million, nearly double the size of its pilot fund, to back dozens of startups that provide financial services in Africa, at a time when interest in African startups from Silicon Valley has cooled.

The Washington-headquartered Accion Ventures, formerly known as Accion Venture Lab, reached the final close of a new fund at $61.6 million, counting the Dutch bank FMO, France’s development agency Proparco, and the Ford Foundation among its investors. It is also backed by US card payments giant Mastercard and insurance major MetLife.

After fully deploying a $33 million fund raised in 2019 and recording three recent exits in Africa, Accion plans to write checks of up to $1 million at a time in early-stage fintech startups from the successor fund, co-managing partner Amee Parbhoo told Semafor.

In recent months, the firm has seen the emergence of “probably the strongest founders” building and scaling new companies in its target markets, Parbhoo said, considering that startup fundraising in a post-zero interest rate policy world remains a global challenge. Accion’s investments from the new fund — made before reaching a final close last month — include Nigerian payroll management startup PaidHR in June, and Kenyan online commerce venture Flowcart (formerly called Sukhiba) last year.

AD

Parbhoo, whose team visited Nigeria in August to meet customers of one of the firm’s latest startup investments as part of a due diligence process, believes “the quality of entrepreneurs we’re seeing who lived through the ups and downs of the last six years and are building something new in fintech is quite exciting.”