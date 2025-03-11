Africa climate tech investor Equator closes $55M fund

Africa is disproportionately affected by climate change compared to other parts of the world, despite contributing a fraction of global greenhouse emissions: In sub-Saharan Africa, the cost of adaptation is estimated to be between $30-50 billion per year over the next decade, according to the World Meteorological Organization. This is a major factor driving investment from financiers like IFC and BII as part of an overall push for sustainable development.

It is “not about investing in climate tech for the sake of it but investing in innovation and solutions to real and sizable problems,” Jamal said. “We are climate tech investors operating in a region where caring about climate change is, to be honest, a luxury. Customers ultimately are focused on incomes, livelihoods and tangible benefits.”

As such, Equator’s fund is looking for commercially viable startups — both those based in or expanding into Africa — that strengthen the case for normalizing climate tech investments. It will write checks of between $500,000 and $5 million for early-stage ventures depending on their needs, with a view to “de-risking” investment in these startups and paving the way for larger funds to invest tens of millions of dollars at growth stages, Jamal said.

A 10-year timeline for deploying its fund and recouping returns means Equator can be relatively patient with its portfolio companies. But the firm still has to “be thinking about returning capital to investors,” its CEO said. “If we’re unable to do that, it’s bad for the whole ecosystem because that will prevent private capital and other investors from coming in and backing the next fund.”