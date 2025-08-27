Saudi Arabia’s new artificial intelligence national champion HUMAIN has already sold out capacity at all its existing data centers and those it has under construction, its chief executive said in an interview, as the world’s biggest AI firms race to secure low-cost computing power to build and operate their models.

HUMAIN, created on the eve of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the Middle East this year, is now looking to expand its partnership with US chipmaker Groq to keep up with demand, Tareq Amin told Semafor: HUMAIN and Groq host what they call the world’s largest AI inferencing hub in the world in Saudi Arabia, with users in more than 130 countries.

The Saudi firm is also considering raising money from external investors to join its planned $10 billion venture capital arm backing AI startups globally, Amin said.