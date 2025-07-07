UAE’s AI drive spans kindergarten to corporate boards

What does the UAE plan to do with all of its artificial intelligence investments? Beyond headline figures of billions in spending and super-sized data centers, an answer is starting to emerge — and it’s fairly practical.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has tapped the emirate’s top AI executive, Peng Xiao, Group CEO of G42, as its new board chair. His vision is for AI to help provide “earlier diagnoses, more precise therapies, and better outcomes,” Peng said.

Meanwhile, from January, federal-level policymakers and every government-owned company will get a chatbot board member to analyze decisions and give advice. The Ministry of Education is mandating AI education at the start of the next school year, starting in kindergarten. And ADNOC-owned Borouge, a chemicals maker, is shifting to automation at its petrochemicals plants through a contract with Honeywell, as it looks to increase production, improve safety, and cut costs.