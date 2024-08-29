Hong Kong court convicts two editors of sedition in landmark case

A Hong Kong court convicted two editors of now-defunct pro-democracy outlet Stand News for conspiring to publish seditious articles, in a landmark case illustrating the city’s crackdown on dissent in light of its national security law.

The two editors are set to be sentenced at the end of September and could face up to two years in prison.

Media advocacy groups condemned the ruling; a US State Department spokesperson wrote on X it was “a direct attack on media freedom,” undermining “Hong Kong’s once-proud international reputation for openness.”

AD

The case is seen as a huge blow to the city’s press freedom that has been severely restricted since China imposed its national security law. Local news organizations self-censor to prevent scrutiny from authorities, The New York Times reported, and some foreign outlets have left.

Stand News, which decided to shut down shortly after the editors’ arrest in 2021 to avoid broader consequences, became a prominent outlet after it covered Hong Kong’s 2019 pro-democracy protests, Reuters reported.

“I think of Stand News as a point of no return because it was very free, and with great ideals,” a former Stand News reporter told the outlet.