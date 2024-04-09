Hong Kong, long an economic crossroads, now faces one

Milton Friedman called it his favorite economy, a “laboratory experiment” in freebooting capitalism. “If you want to see how the free market really works,” he said in 1980, with Victoria Harbor behind him, “this is the place to come.”

Hong Kong is now at an economic crossroads, trying to keep the take-all-comers commercialism that made it a hub for global companies and markets, while also trying to prove its political fealty to Beijing. As China tightens its political grip, Western capital and talent have been voting with their feet.

Draconian COVID-19 travel restrictions sent many expats to Singapore, where they’ve mostly stayed. In 2022, Singapore overtook Hong Kong in a closely-watched ranking of financial hubs. Companies including FedEx and Commerzbank have moved their regional headquarters out of Hong Kong. A new national security law implemented last month, which prescribes steep punishment for vaguely defined offenses, has further spooked foreigners.

The benchmark Hang Seng Index was the worst-performing major stock market in the world last year and in January dipped under 15,000 — roughly where it was when the British handed Hong Kong over to China in 1997. (Chief Executive John Lee, speaking Monday at an HSBC conference, preferred to say the Hang Seng had “consolidated.”) The city’s stock exchange, once a crown jewel of Asia, slipped behind India’s in total market value last year.

The city’s finance and information technology sectors shed some 20,000 jobs during the pandemic, sparking fears of what one Hong Kong-born entrepreneur called an “irreversible brain drain.”

A “trawl for talent,” as Lee has called new programs to replace those foreigners, has netted a homogenous haul: Two-thirds of the 85,000 visas Hong Kong issued last year went to mainland Chinese. Just 6,500 went to Westerners.

Chinese companies have moved in, too. After Uber Eats shut down its Hong Kong operations at the end of 2021, Beijing-based Meituan moved in. Chinese battery giant CATL, which isn’t state-owned but has seen its operations steered by Beijing over the years, is setting up research facilities in Hong Kong. Hong Kong’s solution for its ailing stock market: Get mainlanders to invest.