News organizations undermine journalist groups, caving to Chinese pressure

A Wall Street Journal reporter’s firing in Hong Kong has revealed a quiet, intense battle between journalists in Asia and their employers over how to handle Chinese government pressure on independent media — and raised questions of whether big media organizations are undermining the groups that have long advocated for journalists in the region.

Former Wall Street Journal Selina Cheng alleged she was fired from her position Wednesday after refusing to step down as the chair of the Hong Kong Journalists Association, a press advocacy group. But The Wall Street Journal isn’t the only major international publication trying to dissuade its employees from taking leadership roles in the city’s key journalism organizations, the HKJA and the venerable Foreign Correspondents’ Club.

There are currently no reporters from international outlets — and few local mainstream ones — serving on the HKJA executive committee. A BBC reporter resigned immediately after being elected in June. He did not reply to Semafor’s request for comment.

AD

More than a half-dozen journalists from international publications, including from Bloomberg and CNN, serve on the FCC’s board, but two former board members with direct knowledge of its election process told Semafor that CNN and Bloomberg had tried to dissuade their staff from running to avoid provoking Chinese government authorities. Working journalists have steered clear of the club’s presidency: current president Lee Williamson leads branded content at the South China Morning Post, and his predecessor Keith Richburg was the head of the journalism program at the University of Hong Kong.

The situation is similar on the mainland: A Beijing-based Bloomberg reporter who withdrew their candidacy for the 2022-2023 board of the Foreign Correspondents’ Club of China told Semafor he was instructed not to comment on the situation. A Wall Street Journal editor who also pulled out from running for a board seat declined to comment on whether the decision to step down was his or his employer’s and referred Semafor to the Journal’s press office.

The news organizations did not immediately reply to Semafor’s request for comment.