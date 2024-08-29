Poll: Democratic excitement about voting surges to 2008 levels

Americans are significantly more enthusiastic about voting in the upcoming presidential election than they were five months ago, an increase largely driven by growing excitement among Democrats.

According to new data from Gallup, 71% of registered voters polled this month reported being more enthusiastic about voting in this election compared to those past, while 22% said they are less enthusiastic. That’s compared with 56% who said they were more enthusiastic back in March, and 40% who said then that they were less enthusiastic.

Among Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters, the percentage who said they are more enthusiastic increased by 23 percentage points in five months to reach 78% in August. That’s only one point shy of the record 79% of Democrats who reported more excitement than usual about voting in February 2008, when Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were engaged in a heated primary and then-President George W. Bush’s approval rating was in the low 30s.

AD

Meanwhile, 64% of Republicans reported feeling more enthusiastic about voting in this election this month, a slight increase from 59% back in March. That’s not too far off the 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters who said they were enthusiastic about voting in August 2020, which represents the highest recording in Gallup’s polling history for the question.

Americans are spending more time thinking about the election as well. Some 79% of respondents told Gallup they had given “quite a lot” of thought about it, the highest number ever recorded in August of an election year. The previous record: 74% who said the same in August 2008.