Harris favorability rating spikes to 47%

The share of Americans who hold a favorable view of Vice President Kamala Harris has increased substantially since she replaced President Joe Biden atop the Democratic presidential ticket, new figures from Gallup show.

Harris’ favorability rating increased 13 percentage points since June to 47%. According to the latest figures, 93% of Democrats hold a favorable opinion of Harris, while 41% of independents and 5% of Republicans said the same. The survey was conducted Aug. 1-20, 2024.

The poll was released hours before Harris was to deliver her speech accepting the Democratic nomination at the party’s convention in Chicago.

According to Gallup, Biden has also seen his job approval rating increase to 43%, while former President Donald Trump has seen his favorability rating decline to 41%.

In December 2023, Gallup found that 40% of Americans approved of the way Harris was handling her job, while 58% disapproved. About eight in 10 Democrats, 36% of independents, and 6% of Republicans approved of her handling of her job then.

Harris has seen a bump in how favorably voters’ view her since Biden endorsed her to replace him on the Democratic ticket across a set of polls averaged by FiveThirtyEight.